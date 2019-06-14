Detective Pikachu Artist Teases Original Garbador Design

With over 800 Pokemon in its roster, it went without saying that not every pocket monster was going to make an appearance during the run time of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. While mainstays such as the titular Pikachu, along with Squirtle, Charizard, Eevee and Jiggylpuff were guaranteed spots, some of the lesser known Pokemon didn’t stand a chance. One designer for the film however recently shared his earlier take on the Charizard fight that took place during the electric gumshoe’s feature film and how it featured the strange creature, Garbador.

RJ Palmer, currently a concept artist for Ubisoft, shared his original designs for the battle against Charizard which included a hilarious take on Garbodor placed squarely into a trash can:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a few detail shots including what could have been a literal trash fire but I kept you safe, Garbodor! pic.twitter.com/TedciAztBl — RJ Palmer 🔜 Anime Expo H3 (@arvalis) June 12, 2019

So for those unfamiliar with Garbodor, what exactly is this Pokemon? Well, it’s trash. Not so much in terms of its personality, rather the Pokemon itself has the appearance of a garbage dump. This strange creature has the ability to exhale poisonous fumes as well as spew forth garbage that its able to absorb initially by breathing it in. Needless to say, Garbodor is one of the stranger battling monsters in Pokemon’s roster.

While appearing in several different Pokemon video games, Garbodor made his initial appearance in the anime series during the episode titled “Scraggy and the Demanding Gothita!”. Later, this smelly creature would go up against Ash Ketchum directly in the episode titled “Rocking the Virbank Gym Part 2” wherein Ash was forced to fight Garbodor and his trainer in order to gain a gym badge.

Though we’re not sure if Garbodor will be making any live action appearances any time soon, we’re sure we’ll see this particular Pokemon showing up in the manga, anime, and video game series of the popular franchise.

Though most likely, Garbodor would have simply been relegated to a cameo appearance in Detective Pikachu, we personally found it hilarious that the weird creature’s one appearance was akin to that of a “trash fire”.

What do you think of the cut appearance of this garbage Pokemon? Would you have liked to see Garbodor have a bigger role in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu overall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and trash Pokemon.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”