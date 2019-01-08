Here’s How Mewtwo Could Look In ‘Detective Pikachu’

Detective Pikachu is set to make its entry into theaters this year, and it hopes to be the best like no one ever was. After lots of lackluster anime and video game takes, Hollywood has hope Pokemon can turn things around given the hype surrounding the film so far. However, this does mean expectations are high, and fans do want to see their favorite Pokemon pop into the adaptation.

So, if you are desperate to see what Mewtwo could look like in live-action, then you are in luck. One fan-artist has taken up the task to bring the Pokemon to life, and he is a rather… furry guy.

Taking to Instagram, an artist named Rafa Grassetti shared their take on Mewtwo in live-action. The piece was done to honor the Pokemon’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the live-action makeover suits the aesthetic Detective Pikachu has embraced.

As you can see above, the artwork imagines Mewtwo as a distinctly catlike creature. The Pokemon is covered in fur from head to toe, and Mewtwo looks plenty buff in this concept art. The creature’s head closely resembles that of a cat especially in the ears, but the rest of its bipedal body is more similar to a kangaroo. Mewtwo’s lean arms look like they aren’t afraid to clock a trainer in the face if need be, and that intimidation is only racked up because of its glare.

Oh, and it doesn’t help that Mewtwo has summoned a ball of dark energy in his paw. That is always a sure way to make bystanders flinch.

So far, there is no word on whether Mewtwo will factor into Detective Pikachu, but fans are holding out hope for the favorite character. The Pokemon became a Generation 1 favorite thanks to his part in the anime, and his legacy continues to grow there. In fact, the next Pokemon movie will be titled Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION and focus on the manmade Legendary Pokemon on their latest journey.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”