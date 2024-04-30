Godzilla Minus One Director Confirms Theory About the Titan's Comeback

Godzilla Minus One is easily one of the greatest entries in the kaiju's long history on the silver screen. Introducing a violent new take on the king of the monsters, director Takashi Yamazaki has been taking quite a few victory laps thanks to the movie's box office receipts and its big victory at the Academy Awards. While a sequel has yet to be confirmed, Tamazaki has confirmed a major theory that might hint at how a Godzilla Minus One Part 2 would bring back the lizard king.

Godzilla Minus One ended with Koichi managing to do the impossible, working with citizens of Japan to destroy the rampaging kaiju and sending what remained into the sea. Earlier in the film, Koichi was struggling with the loss of Noriko, the woman who had been living with him in the war-torn ravages of the country. In a surprise twist, the grand finale showed that Noriko somehow survived the atomic blast unleashed on Japan by Godzilla. As many viewers questioned just how the young woman was able to survive the fallout of the energy that was unleashed, director Takashi Yamazaki might have let the cat out of the bag for a potential future sequel.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One: How Did Noriko Survive?

When Koichi is re-introduced to Noriko, he meets her in a hospital bed as the latter clearly took damage from Godzilla's earlier attack. Many keen-eyed kaiju fans noted that the young woman had a black mark on her neck, causing viewers to wonder if she had somehow been "infected" with Godzilla's cells. In a startling revelation, Yamazaki confirmed that the black mark was in fact from Godzilla, hinting at the idea that Noriko might have a part to play in Godzilla's resurrection.

The king of the monsters was completely blown to pieces in the finale of Godzilla Minus One, but Yamazaki left a big Easter Egg for viewers outside of Noriko's black mark. The remnants of the kaiju's body are shown pulsating under the sea, laying the groundwork for Godzilla to make a comeback as this new iteration of the giant monster might have a serious healing factor.

Do you think we'll one day see a sequel to Godzilla Minus One? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the kaiju universe and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla.

