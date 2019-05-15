Detective Pikachu Contains Clever Pokemon Trading Card Reference

After all these years, Pokemon has looped itself a whole slew of projects. From video games to anime and more, you can find Pokemon almost everywhere, and that goes for trading cards. After all, Pokemon’s TCG is known all over the world… and not just our world.

It turns out the world of Detective Pikachu knows that TCG magic, and it proved so just recently.

If you have gotten the chance to see Detective Pikachu, then you know the film focuses on Tim Goodman and his work with Pikachu. As the pair search for a thought-dead Harry Goodman, Pikachu searches the older man’s apartment for clues, but he finds trading cards instead.

At first, the scene in question sees Pikachu looking for prints, but he goes on to infer more details from the trading cards. The collectibles, which are all held in a binder, make Pikachu ask Tim about his history with his kind. Between the cards and the Pokemon trainer posters, it is easy to deduce Tim was once a fan of Pokemon, but that wide-eye wonder seems to have dissipated.

The inclusion of the trading cards is just one piece of the easter egg puzzle placed within Detective Pikachu. Later in the movie, fans are met with its starring Pokemon walking down a deserted road alone. Feeling sad, Pikachu can be heard belting out part of the Pokemon anime theme song, leaving fans to wonder if an anime was made about Pokemon in this universe. And judging by Pikachu’s sniffly crooning, it seems that would be the case.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

