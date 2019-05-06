Detective Pikachu Star Ryan Reynolds Talks Pokemon’s Live-Action Future

Detective Pikachu is about to become one of the Pokemon franchise’s biggest firsts. After a couple decades, the brand is ready to venture into the world of live-action, and the word about Detective Pikachu is good so far. Now, fans are wondering what could come next for its live-action features, but there’s no need to worry.

Ryan Reynolds has got his own hunch, and the star thinks Pokemon‘s live-action future is ready to bust wide open.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Reynolds during a press event in Japan. It was there the Detective Pikachu star opened up about how Pokemon could expand its live-action legacy, and Reynolds thinks the world is up for grabs.

“It could go anywhere. Justice [Smith] … has probably forgotten more about Pokemon than I’ll ever know. So, if we’re lucky enough to be making a bunch of these, I think you’ve got to take some deep dives. You’ve also got to zig when everyone thinks you’re going to zag. That starts with story and making it current and fun,” the actor said.

Continuing, Reynolds went on to stress how surprised he was to learn Pokemon hadn’t been adapted given its solid pre-built universe.

“I’m surprised this hasn’t been developed earlier because it is such a universe. You can see it going in all kinds of different directions.”

At this point, there are few details circulating about where Detective Pikachu could lead Pokemon, but fans do know a little. Long before the film’s premiere date loomed near, reports confirmed a sequel was being developed by Legendary, The Pokemon Company, and Warner Bros. Pictures. Now, it is just a matter of time until Pokemon takes over Hollywood with its charm, and Reynolds seems game to follow Pikachu wherever it will take him.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

