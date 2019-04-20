‘Detective Pikachu’ Releases Music Video for Rita Ora Theme Song

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and an important part of each Pokemon film is its music. While its soundtrack is largely being kept a mystery outside of a few shout outs to the original anime theme, it will feature a special theme song titled “Carry On” as performed by Rita Ora with Kygo. Now fans have gotten a unique look at the upcoming film with the theme song’s music video.

The music video for Rita Ora and Kygo’s “Carry On” not only features Ora in Detective Pikachu’s Rime City, but has some clips of the film in between. There are even a few brief new glimpses of big events like Pikachu’s battle with Charizard. You can watch it above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rita Ora will also be playing a role in the film along with performing for the film’s theme song. So maybe the video here gives fans a glance at how she’ll look in the film? At the very least, her yellow and black ensemble definitely channels the titular Pikachu. There’s also a look at Pikachu and Charizard’s battle, and Pikachu seems to be pulling on Charizard’s eyelids? Yowch.

There’s not much known about the full soundtrack of the film so far, but fans definitely would not mind catchy songs like this. It would be even better received if the soundtrack includes more iconic music shout outs from either the video games or anime, however.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!