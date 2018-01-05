Netflix’s ‘Devilman Crybaby’ Is Out Now

It’s Go Nagai‘s 50th Anniversary as a manga creator, so the anime industry is celebrating by reviving several of his most famous projects. Following in the same path as a new Mazinger Z film and a new Cutie Honey anime, is the new Devilman Crybaby series now on Netflix.

Netflix premiered a new promo for the release of the series in which someone asks, “Who is Devilman?” and Akira responds with “I am Devilman!” Fans have responded positively to the series so far, so things are looking up for Go Nagai in 2018.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and run for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The series also commemorates Go Nagai‘s 50th Anniversary as a manga author.

Netflix has also released a string of trippy teaser trailers for the series which tout the new anime’s vibrant and violent visual style. They have also released a teaser promo revealing the series’ catchy theme song, “Devilman no Uta” (roughly translating to “Devilman’s Song”) by Avu-chan. Avu-chan also will provide the voice for Devil King Zenon. The series will also feature the theme song “MAN HUMAN” from Denki Groove, and the ending theme, “Konya Dake” by Takkyu to Tabibito.

Devilman Crybaby stars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.