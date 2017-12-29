‘Devilman Crybaby’ Releases an Intense New Teaser

Netflix is about to make good on all its anime promises in 2018. Next year, the company plans to unleash a slew of original anime titles upon fans, and its latest promo for Devilman: Crybaby gives audiences every reason to get excited.

Over on Youtube, Netflix Japan released its latest teaser for the anime series. The show, which is set to drop on January 9, looks as dark as ever in this 30-second promo. The above clip features a distorted electronica backtrack that samples some loud screamo vocals. Bathed in red and black, the promo highlights the anime’s unsettling imagery and even given each of its main characters a brief overview.

Of course, the teaser is filled with all sorts of unsavory Yokai. The franchise is known for its seriously hellish monsters, and it seems Netflix delved deep into its designs for the fiendish brood. Animation supervisor Masaaki Yuasa had fans hyped when the series brought him on, and the artist just proved he is going to deliver.

Devilman: Crybaby will premiere on January 9, and run for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The series also commemorates Go Nagai’s 50th Anniversary as a manga author.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman.

After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.

