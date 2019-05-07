Did the Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Edition Sell Out?

What more can be said about Dragon Ball Z? It’s been subbed, dubbed, re-dubbed, re-mastered, and distributed more times than we can count. So with so many releases, is it possible to keep the fans chomping at the bit for new editions of this classic series? In a word: yes.

One edition that fans have been SUPER excited for is the Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. A complete series repackaging on Blu-Ray offering a slew of new content that any DBZ fan would be glad to add to their collections. However, is it too late to grab this edition?

6000 copies of the Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Edition were made, originally put up for sale by Funimation at the beginning of April 2019. Besides offering the entire Dragon Ball Z saga of 291 episodes on Blu-Ray in the original 4:3 aspect ratio for the first time ever, the edition also comes with a number of collectibles. The unique collectibles include an “exclusive full color, 11-Inch, 30th anniversary version Goku figure”, a full sized hardback art book that can only be found with this set, a collectible box featuring the dragon himself Shenron, and a “Funimation reservation that includes an individually stamped and numbered Certificate of Authenticity”.

Unfortunately, it would seem that fans looking to purchase this edition directly from Funimation may be out of luck. Twitter User Mendinso first noticed the troubling sign from Funimation’s official website, noting that the Collector’s Edition was listed as officially “Sold Out”. With the number of copies printed at a total of 6000, it’s not too hard to believe that this item would sell out faster than Goku using Instant Transmission.

Funimation has not commented on whether or not additional copies of the Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition will be made and distributed to fans, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for you. Luckily, Dragon Ball Z itself is able to be watched through a number of different releases as well as through Funimation’s streaming service site. While Dragon Ball Z had ended, DBZ fans didn’t need to worry as a sequel was made in the form of the series, Dragon Ball Super, which saw Goku and pals joining the world of the gods and taping into that energy for new transformations. While fans may not be able to get their hands on this DBZ 30th Anniversary set, at least we can wait 30 years and perhaps get a comparable Dragon Ball Super set!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.

