‘Digimon Adventure’ Reveals Special Holiday Merch

Jump Festa is steadily approaching in Japan, and as preparation, lots of series are starting to roll out new info and merchandise.

It definitely includes Digimon Adventure Tri, which is teasing a bit of holiday merchandise for the lucky fans in attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the Digimon Adventure Tri booth at Jump Festa 2018, fans taking a photo of the booth with a pair of specific hashtags will receive a holiday postcard featuring new art of Taichi and Yamato (Tai and Matt to English language fans). You can check out the image here.

Taichi and Yamato are adorned with Santa outfits and Taichi seems generally pleased while Yamato is understandably annoyed with the situation. Each of them is holding a stuffed toy version of their de-evolved partner Digimon as well. Taichi is holding a stuffed toy version of Koromon, and Yamato is holding a stuffed Tsumamon.

Though the art is striking, some fans are a bit unnerved by the two Digimon’s sewed on, red button eyes. They do admittedly add an unforeseen level of menace to the otherwise joyous visual. This is not the only new merch coming to Jump Festa with Shueisha recently announcing a new line of goodies based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! series.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

The Digimon franchise has spawned many anime series, video games, and more. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll.