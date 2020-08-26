Digimon Adventure Goes Full Terminator in Newest Episode

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series has been surprising fans quite a bit, but the newest episode really took a turn for the dark with a surprising parallel with the classic science-fiction horror film, The Terminator. The newest episode of the series sees Mimi and Palmon separated from the others and landing in a mysterious junk yard where they befriend a old Guardromon. Because of their kindness, Guardromon ends up protecting the two of them from Digimon Adventure's version of the one of the Terminators, Andromon. But those are a few of the immediately apparent connections.

The real parallel between the two franchises comes when you really start to dig into Andromon and Guardromon. The two machines are revealed to be programmed a certain way. Guardromon ends up rebooting and its programming alters to protect Mimi, and thus it ends up fighting the Andromon -- a machine that has been tasked with eliminating all intruders with extreme prejudice. Even going as far as to have bold red eyes, and walking through walls of flame.

Curiously enough, the two Digimon reveal themselves to be far more sentient than their programming would imply. Guardromon dies protecting Mimi from Andromon, and it's like in the Terminator franchise when an older model of the machine ends up protecting a human from a newer and more powerful model. The final, heartbreaking connection between the two franchises comes when Andromon is defeated.

Togemon evolves to Lilimon + Lilimon vs Andromon pic.twitter.com/4bxnEm8gqB — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) August 23, 2020

When Andromon is defeated by Lilimon, its bold red eyes clear up and Andromon begins to question its actions. As it ends up covered in greenery following Lilimon's Flower Cannon attack, it starts to say "What have I been..." before fading away. This clash of programming and sentience is one of the core tenets of The Terminator franchise that's certainly interesting with an entirely new coat of paint like this. As the new series continues, there is a hope that the series can continue exploring these heavier themes going forward! But what do you think?

What did you think of Andromon's attack in the new Digimon Adventure series? Did it remind you of his appearance in the original series at all? Did you notice the coincidental parallels to The Terminator? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

