Final ‘Digimon Adventure Tri’ Film Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Digimon celebrated its 15th Anniversary with a new anime project following up the adventures of the first group of Digi-Destined, years older, in the Digimon Adventure tri. films.

But the final film in this project has now premiered in Japan, and is also available to stream over on Crunchyroll for Premium subscribers (you can find the series at the link here). The sixth and final Digimon Adventure tri. film, Digimon Adventure tri. Our Future, premiered May 5 in Japan, so it’s available to watch today.

The final film is broken up into five episodes for fans to digest and enjoy. For those curious, the film is also releasing September 20 in the United States with an English dub.

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“The collapse of the world has begun. The rampaging Meicoomon, absorbing the dark evolved Tailmon, has changed into the form of Ordinemon who bears mighty power.

Exactly as calculated by Yggdrasil, it seems as if the real world is about to be engulfed by the Digital World. In the midst of impending doom, the Chosen Children turn their efforts before them. With Taichi’s absence, there is now nothing left but for Yamato to be his substitute, “In order to save the world, what must be done shall be!”

Gabumon encourages Yamato, Agumon still believing that Taichi will surely return. On the other side Homeostasis, in order to deal with Ordinemon who has already gotten out-of-hand, makes its move to execute the final plan to swallow up the real world. To hold back whatever destruction may come, the children and their partner digimon continue their frantic fight. “The light of all, inside Meicoomon…”

The voice of Tailmon carries to Hikari who drowns in despair. And so for the children, the time to make the final decision has arrived. They are the Chosen Children – but as to their own chosen future? Now, once more, the adventure evolves.”

There are also pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) until May 7, or until the pre-orders sell out, of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.

Premium Bandai is also taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here) for a Digivice replica, the “Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial” until mid-June. Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), the Digivice plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from DigimonAdventure tri and can light up in orange, blue, and red. Each light-up even plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.