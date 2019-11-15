Wargreymon Cosplay Does Digimon All the Justice

Digimon may be the champions but that fact has never been more exemplified than with this latest cosplay. The series which follows a number of digital monsters that traverse a virtual landscape has managed to create a number of different incarnations of the franchise throughout a number of anime and video game entries, with one of the most popular creations being that of Agumon. The tiny tyrannosaurs rex has the ability to “Digivolve” into its most powerful form with Wargreymon and one fan has managed to brilliantly bring that evolution to life.

Reddit User and Cosplayer TDR1411 shared their amazing real life interpretation of WarGreymon, the ultimate evolutionary form of Agumon, that appeared numerous times throughout the Digimon Adventure franchise, and will most likely be making an appearance in the Digimon film releasing next year in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna:

Agumon would mostly be linked to the Digi-Destined member of Tai, managing to evolve as the virtual monster wielding kids were placed into more and more dangerous situations. As one of the most popular entries in the series, it’s no wonder that WarGreymon continues to be referenced and used in the franchise.

The Digimon franchise is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, which also includes a new film project, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.