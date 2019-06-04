Digimon Fan Wows With Serene Angewomon Cosplay

Digimon is the “little anime that could”. With so much competition out there, especially with its big rival in the form of Pokemon, some series can get lost in the shuffle. Digimon though continues to have a die-hard fan base anxious to uncover any news about the series itself. Its no wonder that we’d see some fans taking their love of the series to the next level, and one fan put together an amazing cosplay of the powerful Digimon, Angewomon, to show her commitment to the world of Digital Monsters.

Reddit User LisaMancinerh posted these two jaw-dropping photos of her life life interpretation of the Digimon Angewomon for the fans of the Digimon series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Angewomon is one of the most powerful examples of a Digimon around. Holding the status of “Ultimate”, one of the highest levels a Digital Monster can achieve, Angewomon evolved from the much less powerful form of Gatomon. In the anime of Digimon Adventure, the monster’s first appearance came about when Kari, Gatomon’s human companion, was saved thanks to the sacrifice of Wizardmon. The main baddie of this season, Myotismon (who looked closer to a vampire than any Digimon present) was defeated thanks in part to Gatomon’s evolution into her Ultimate form. Though Gatomon was originally born under the shadow of evil, she eventually came over to the side of good thanks in part to the Digi-Destined’s influence and the friendship of Wizardmon.

This powerful monster has appeared in numerous anime series under the Digimon banner as well as a multitude of video games where players can eventually access this “Ultimate Mon”. With the upcoming release of the video game, Digimon Survive, we’re sure that she’ll be a shoe-in to make an appearance here as well. Considering the human like appearance of this “monster”, we’d think its a tad easier to put together than one for say “Garurumon” but impressive nonetheless.

What do you think of this cosplay of Angewomon? How does this Digimon rank in your list of favorite “Mons”? Where would you like to see her appear next in the “Digi-Verse”? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Digimon.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.