Heavenly Digimon Cosplay Brings Angewomon to Life

Digimon Adventure will soon be launching a new rebooted take on the original anime season, and one fan-favorite fans are hoping to see again when the new series hits this Spring is Angewomon. A late addition to the original batch of Digi-Destined, Gatomon revealed this Ultimate level evolution when Kairi was in trouble before the final fight with Myotismon. Like her male counterpart’s original debut, Angewomon was a huge hit with fans right away as she not only became one of the strongest of the original eight Digimon partners but also had one of the loveliest designs.

The original eight Digimon partners all had impressive Digivolutions of their own, but they didn’t quite have a human-like design. There was Lilymon, who was the closest, but it was a far cry from Angemon and Angewomon. This made Angewomon’s eventual debut into the series quite an impressive one because she seemed like a holy entity that could take down the supremely evil Digimon.

Artist @xkristamae (who you can find on Instagram here) perfectly capture Angewomon’s balance of power and grace upon her initial debut with some stunningly crafted cosplay. Given how elaborate of a design this Ultimate Digimon has, capturing that essence at all is truly a huge accomplishment! Check it out below:

Although there’s a good chance that Angewomon will be appearing in the new reboot anime series (it’s still not confirmed, however), there’s an even better chance that will be seeing the fan-favorite evolution in the final film in the Digimon Adventure line, Last Evolution Kizuna. Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, but Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th.

This means that fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait too much longer to see if Angewomon shows up one last time before the new reboot series premieres this Spring! Are you hoping to see more of Angewomon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The film is officially described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”