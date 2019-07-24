Digimon Reveals Deadly New Agumon

If you are a big fan of Digimon, then it would be impossible to ignore the monster that is Agumon. Not only is the character a main one given their connection to Taichi, but Agumon has become the Pikachu of Digimon; There are millions around the world of love the icon as he’s come to represent all things Digimon. But as fans have found out, Agumon’s reputation does not make him immune to change.

After all, a new version of Agumon has been shown to fans, and this take on the digital monster is downright deadly.

The monster, which can be seen below, looks rather different from the Agumon fans know and love. This version of Agumon has been injected with the X-Antibody, and it has turned his whole body black. Unlike the other Agumon X, this darker digital monster is said to have an aggressive personality and live wildly.

“Due to the influence of the X-Antibody, it’s become a ferocious Digimon. Agumon follows its wild instincts and hunts ferociously due to its high aggression. It runs wildly and can cause a dreadful scene,” the monster’s description reads.

As you can see, the new monster does look like the type to go on a big rampage. The monster’s black-and-red palate is dangerous to say the least, and Agumon looks particularly ripped here. Clearly, the X-Antibody has hopped up Agumon as if it were steroids, so this digital monster is nothing like the kind partner Taichi befriended years ago.

So, which version of Agumon do you like best? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

