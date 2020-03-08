New Digimon Anime Confirms Initial Crew

Bandai and Toei Animation celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise in a massive way with not only a new feature film, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, wrapping up the original story that began with the first series 21 years ago, but with the surprising announcement that the franchise would be getting a total reboot. Rather than introduced a new group of DigiDestined kids with the next era of the Digimon anime, instead Digimon Adventure: will be launching a rebooted take on the eight original chosen children with a new TV series airing in Japan in a little under a month.

The premiere of this new Digimon Adventure series is slated for April 5th in Japan (with the English language release of the series teased but still unconfirmed as of this writing), but surprisingly we still know very little about what to expect from this new take. But with the premiere just a little under a month away, details about its production are making their way online.

As noted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the initial crew for the anime has been set with the first episode being directed by Mitsuka Masato (who also handled the storyboards), a script written by Atsuhiro Tomioka, and Asanuma Akihiro serving as Animation Supervisor. There are unfortunately still no details about the cast of the new anime as it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the original cast will be returning to voice their characters.

It’s not exactly as set in stone as you might expect because while the original cast returned to voice the older version of the DigiDestined in Last Evolution Kizuna, this new TV series will feature a much younger version of that cast. Set in their elementary school years, this new rebooted take will set Tai and the others on a different kind of adventure with a whole new kind of Digital World shaped by the technological advances of the current Internet.

But getting a confirmation one way or the other would certainly ease fans waiting to see how the new anime is going to shake things up. But what do you think of the Digimon Adventure reboot so far? Will you be tuning into the new anime? Will you be revisiting the original series instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!