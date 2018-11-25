This Impressive ‘Digimon’ Cosplay Brings Angewomon to Life

Digimon has some of the most memorable designs in anime and video games, but one that’s stood the test of time for various reasons is Gatomon’s evolutionary form, Angewomon.

With such a lavish design, it might have been thought impossible to recreate it in real life, but one cosplay artist accomplished just that to an impressive degree.

Cosplay Artist senyamiku shared her take on Angewomon to Twitter, and has already been a huge hit with fans of the series. Not only did she recreate the stand out materials like Angewomon’s helmet, wings, and bow and arrow, but even the long, and totally in the way, ribbon constantly draped around Angewomon’s shoulders. Surely it took quite a while to complete each part of the look, but fans agree that it’s a sure fire success.

Fans will remember Angewomon from the first Digimon Adventure series, as she is the Ultimate Form that Kairi’s Gatomon later digivolved into with the help of the Crest of Light. Angewomon was an immediately strong presence in the series among fans, and it was even stronger when she and Angemon played a crucial role in taking down Myotismon for good.

Angewomon has popped up now and again over the years, with the Digimon Adventure Tri films being the most recent outing for the character, and fans really get a kick out of those appearances. The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology.

The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

