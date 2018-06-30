‘Digimon’ Makes Its Funko Pop Debut

Funko has been on an anime tear lately with their Pop figures, and it’s finally Digimon‘s turn in the spotlight. Not a bad gift for the 21st birthday of the franchise.

The first wave of Digimon Pop figures are lead by Digimons Agumon and Gabumon followed by the DigiDestined Tai Kamiya and Matt Ishida. You can pre-order the entire first wave of Digimon Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for September. Naturally, it would be best to jump on Agumon and Gabumon first as they will be the most popular in the collection.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Now, let’s recap what Funko has been up to in the last month with regard to other beloved anime franchises:

Yu-Gi-Oh! is an anime, manga, and card game juggernaut that recently celebrated it’s 20th anniversary. However, a line of Funko Pop figures weren’t part of that illustrious history – until now.

Indeed, Funko has officially announced the first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figures, and they’re coming out of the gate with Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, Yami Yugi, and Seto Kaiba. The figures won’t arrive until August, but you can reserve yours right here, right now while they last.

Funko also added to their formidable Dragon Ball Z lineup with a new wave of Pop figures that includes Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff, and Bulma!

You can pre-order all of the new, standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August. DBZ Funko Pops tend to sell out quickly, even in pre-order, so secure these for your collection while you have the opportunity. You should also keep a lookout at FYE in the July / August timeframe, because they’ll be getting the exclusive on the peace sign version of Master Roshi.

Finally Popular Studio Bones’ anime series My Hero Academia recently got a new round of Funko Pop figures, and we think fans will be pleased with the new additions (especially the fact that Todoroki, and Eraserhead are among them). Below you’ll find the complete list of new My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures along with links where they can be pre-ordered for a September release.

• My Hero Academia All Might Weakened Pop! Vinyl Figure #371

• My Hero Academia Todoroki Pop! Vinyl Figure #372

• My Hero Academia Deku Training Pop! Vinyl Figure #373

• My Hero Academia Tsuyu Pop! Vinyl Figure #374

• My Hero Academia Shota Aizawa Pop! Vinyl Figure #375

Look for the Shota Aizawa in hero costume exclusive at Hot Topic in August.

The complete lineup of My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures can be found here. Previous releases in the series include Deku, All Might, Katsuki, Ochaco, and Tenya. At the time of writing, those figures are listed as “temporarily out of stock” but they can still be backordered.

