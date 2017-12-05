‘Digimon’ Fans Reimagine The DigiDestined in Real Life

The Digimon franchise is so popular around the world, fans have often imagined what it would be like if they could get their own Digimon partner in real life.

Luckily one fan noticed how closely the locations in Digimon Adventure Tri. parallel locations in real life Japan and merged the two in a way that would make the DigiDestined proud.

Fans reacted excitedly when Digimon Adventure Tri was announced. It was a sequel series that took on a more mature tone than the series that came before, and that was most reflected in its art. The tweet above shows how closely many of its backgrounds and set pieces merge with real life Japan.

Digimon Adventure was no stranger to real life locations either. In fact the climax of its Myotisman arc took place entirely in Digimon‘s version of Japan. The finales of many of its seasons usually depicted the digital world spilling over into the human one.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

The Digimon franchise has spawned many anime series, video games, and more. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll.

