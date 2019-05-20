Rumored Title for New Digimon Movie Surfaces

Digimon might have had its heyday back in the 1990s, but that doesn’t mean the franchise has fallen to the wayside. In the last few years, the DigiDestined made a successful comeback with several new Digimon Adventure films, and that trajectory will continue.

After all, Digimon is set to hit up fans with a new movie in 2020, and it looks like a rumored title for the project has popped up.

Recently, a Digimon fan-site called With The Will broke down the rumored name in question. The piece says Digimon Last Evolution — Kizuna might be the title, and the rumor originated from a seemingly solid source.

“In comments to TVNinos about anime they’d be marketing at the recent LAScreenings, Daniel Castaneda, Director of Licensing for Toei Animation in Latin America discussed a number of upcoming titles that are being worked on and should be available in 2020,” With The Will reported.

The name mentioned by Castaneda is Digimon Last Evolution — Kizuna. This title might just be the English translation of the film, but With The Will says the name is not too surprising given how kizuna translates to bonds when turned to English.

“With kizuna translating to bonds, and it being said by the producers a few times (including in the recent V-Jump interview) at how important the concept of bonds will be in the 20th Anniversary Adventure film, it feels like there is a pretty good chance the title is either “Digimon Last Evolution – Bonds” or “Digimon Adventure- Last Evolution – Bonds”.”

Up until now, there has been very little details made public about this upcoming film. Digimon confirmed the movie would be coming out in 2020 and feature the original DigiDestined who kicked off the franchise decades ago. This time around, characters like Tai and Matt will be young adults looking to find their place in the world with their Digimon Partners. So, this rumored title makes it sound like this film will be a bittersweet one for the gang and their beloved friends.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.