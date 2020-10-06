Digimon the Movie Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Digimon the Movie is a miraculous kind of movie that only happens every so often. The mix-and-match project brought together a few of Digimon's seasonal OVAs and made a box office hit. To this day, fans look back on the wacky venture with incredible fondness, and many netizens are doing so today. After all, today marks the film's 20th anniversary, and Digimon the Movie deserves to be celebrated.
Yes, it really has been that long. It might not feel like it, but Digimon the Movie made its big debut on October 6, 2000 in the United States. The film was the brainchild of Fox Kids and Saban Entertainment after seeing the huge success of Pokemon's movies. But when the pitch made its way to Toei Animation, the stateside companies ran into an issue.
Unlike its Pokemon competitor, Digimon did not have any full-length movies ready to go. A total of three shorts had been released prior to 2000, but the Digimon OVAs weren't cohesive by any means. This challenge did not dissuade the U.S. companies from their plans, and Digimon was shipped overseas with its three shorts in tow. It was there movie magic happened to make the three separate shorts blend into a single movie... and it paid off.
While critics were quick to lambast the movie, fans loved the flick. It was considered a hit at the box office since it earned 3x its budget. In the years after Digimon the Movie debuted, the featured went on to become a cult hit, and it remains a favorite anime to this day. As you can see below, fans from all walks of life are celebrating the childhood classic, so you might want to consider rewatching Digimon the Movie tonight if you have the time.
Can you believe it has been this long since it released? Does the first Digimon movie still stack up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Digmon the Movie turns 20 this upcoming week, and it made me want to learn more about Hosada's work...which then inspired me as a film writer.
Digimon the Movie is so good, especially if you can stomach Smashmouth.— spooky halloween name. (@TravisLFoster) October 3, 2020
YO THE DIGIMON MOVIE IS 20 YEARS OLD TODAY, LET'S HECKING GO— stabmie🔪🍬 (@Chibimiie) October 6, 2020
exactly 20 years ago my parents took me to see what is not only one of the strangest movies ever made, but also a cinematic masterpiece and an enormous feat the likes of which has not been repeated since - Digimon: The Movie. pic.twitter.com/fiu6cCllfR— Gordo (@itbegordo) October 6, 2020
It’s the 20 Year Anniversary of DIGIMON THE MOVIE! pic.twitter.com/jqR13vzzdc— blarneystone365 (@gnarlinator) October 6, 2020
10/06/2020 - Digimon: The Movie (and its incredible soundtrack) same out 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/SGW135rx2M— Kai (on account hiatus) (@chupakaibra) October 6, 2020
20 years ago today marks the anniversary of Digimon the movie. Digimon will always be my favorite anime besides DBZ And many others. Thank you for being a part of my childhood growing up. pic.twitter.com/s9rv74zXoZ— Stormie Bergeaux 👻 (@BergeauxStormie) October 6, 2020
20th anniversary of #Digimon the Movie. Lots of memories with it: Omnimon, that amazing soundtrack... great times. pic.twitter.com/NxYmDpnMGq— Jake Windish (@JakeWindish) October 6, 2020
Today’s the 20th anniversary of one of my favorite childhood movies! Digimon the Movie!! It’s absolutely ridiculous, but it’s so much fun and actually hilarious! Plus, the soundtrack might be the best movie soundtrack in existence!! pic.twitter.com/oVzRhTFRpn— Chris RobiBOO!! (@crash53456) October 6, 2020