Disney Shares Message of Support for Kyoto Animation

Kyoto Animation, one of the most prolific and respected anime production studios, was the victim of a major tragedy as their 1st Studio was befallen by a deadly fire. This has prompted numerous messages of support from fans and those in the industry, and the numerous effects of the tragedy are going to be felt for a long time. As news from the incident still arrives as of this writing, more notable members of the industry are offering their support and condolences following the tragedy.

The official Twitter account for Disney Japan offered a message of support and condolences for the lives lost in the Kyoto Animation fire, and showed the unity of these major animation juggernauts.

Disney’s message is as follows, “As a company that loves animation and believes in that power, all Disney employees are shocked by the incident that happened to Kyoto Animation, and it hurts their hearts. We pray for comfort for family and friends of those that lost their lives, and give our sincere condolences to the bereaved.”

Fans were pleased to see the animation giant sharing a statement of support for one of the most popular studios in the anime medium, and fans and industry alike are beginning to unite in wake of this tragedy. On July 18th at around 10:30 AM JST, Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio was struck by a tragic fire. Reports have indicated that the fire has resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing.

With 30 fire engines responding to the fire, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire five hours after in began. The fire is reportedly being investigated as an arson, and the suspect responsible has reportedly been identified. ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as the story develops, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo,” Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future.

Originally founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, a couple who were looking to create a production studio in the early 80s, it proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio’s apparent strengths according to experts was its “sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life.”