‘Double Decker! Doug & Kirill’ Reveals New Trailer

As part of a new project expanding the Tiger & Bunny franchise, the spin-off series Double Decker! Doug & Kirill will be making waves this Fall. To celebrate, the series launched a new trailer.

The new trailer for the series shows off much of the new world and characters its going to offer, but the character design and CG elements will certainly seem familiar to fans of the parent franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill will officially release in Japan this Fall, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the series when in launches. The synopsis for the series reads as such:

“The city-state Risvaletta. In the shadow of this city with two suns where people go about their tranquil everyday lives, crimes and illegal drugs run rampant. Above all, a dangerous, highly-fatal drug named “Anthem” is casting a dark shadow on the streets. The “Seven-O” special criminal investigation unit, whose speciality is to supervise the investigation of Anthem, institutes a “Double Decker System” policy of forming groups of two investigators.

Doug Billingham is a veteran investigator, and now arriving at his side is Kirill Vrubel, whose true ability as an investigator is unknown. An aloof veteran detective who is hard to get a read on, and a rookie detective who is too eager and often takes actions in vain. The story of this unconventional detective duo starts now.”

Joji Furuta will direct the series for Sunrise, Ryo Ando will be producing the series, Tomohiro Suzuki (Tiger & Bunny) is returning to script the series, Masakazu Tetsura is returning to design the main characters, Yuki Hayashi will compose the music, and Norihiko Itagaki returns from the Tiger & Bunny films to handle the anime character designs.

The voice cast for the series includes Satoshi Mikami as Douglas “Doug” Bilingam, Kohei Amasaki as Kirill Vrubel, Saori Hayami as Dina del Rio, Chika Anzai as Katherine “K” Roshfall, Yo Taichi as Maxine “Max” Silverstone, Atsumi Tanezaki as Yuji Fujishiro, Takuma Nagatsuka as Apple, Aya Endo as Sophie, and Rikiya Koyama as Travis Murphy.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill is a spin-off and part of a brand new Tiger & Bunny project. Debuting in 2011 with director Keiichi Satou, Tiger & Bunny takes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.