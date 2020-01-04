Dr. Stone Cosplay Brings Kohaku’s Stone World To Life

Dr. Stone was one of the hottest anime properties of the last year, focusing on science and a seriously interesting premise over high impact fisticuffs. With the character of Senku and his buddy Taiju attempting to bring back human civilization following humanity being encased for thousands of years in stone, the pair of heroes have encountered far more than they ever dreamed of. One of the new characters they encountered was Kohaku, a descendant of humanity that wasn’t originally frozen in stone, making for some serious questions for the franchise to answer. Now, one cosplayer has brought Kohaku to life with some amazing cosplay!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Reicosplay_ shared her fantastic interpretation of the new breed of humanity that was found in Dr. Stone, who will clearly have a bigger role in the confirmed second season of the anime franchise that has been titled “Stone Wars”:

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. The series quickly confirmed that a second season of the anime is now in the works, but there’s currently no scheduled release as of this writing.

Dr. Stone‘s second season will be adapting the Stone Wars arc of the original manga, and this will begin the major war between Senku’s Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire. The first teaser trailer for the new season was shared during Jump Festa 2020, but there’s unfortunately still not much to go on just yet.

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, and the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”