Dr. Stone Hits Sales Spike With Fans

Dr. Stone‘s first season came to an end last year, and thankfully a second season of the series was quickly confirmed to be in the works shortly after it wrapped. But while it wasn’t one of the heaviest hitters of the anime world in terms of popularity, it’s the kind of series that certainly starts to dig in even more with fans the longer it goes on. This has been especially true for the manga release of the series, which has begun to find its footing with audiences. This steady consistency is beginning to pay off in terms of sales too.

As series writer Riichiro Inagaki noted on Twitter, sales of the manga have spiked in pretty huge ways lately as new reports that it’s beginning to sale out across stores in Japan. This means that reprints of the manga are now currently in the works, and also means that more people are beginning to gravitate towards this science friendly action series.

Now’s the best time to jump into Dr. Stone‘s manga as it’s currently in one of the most entertaining arcs of the series since the Stone Wars. Senku and a traveling troupe of Ishigami Village’s members have stumbled on an island that has brought them closer to not only figuring out how their initial petrification began, but even more mysteries as to why it happened in the first place! Senku’s had to use more brain power now than ever, and that’s certainly been exciting for readers.

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, and the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

Have you been reading the Dr. Stone manga? If so, are you enjoying it so far? It not, are you waiting for more of the anime?