Dr. Stone Releases DIY Book Of Science Experiments

A new stone world requires new methods of technology in order to bring humanity back to where it once was. Enter Senku and Taiju, two high school best friends who attempt to use their brains and their brawns to bring things back to the modern day after being frozen in stone for thousands of years. Finding themselves freed from their prisons thanks to a bit of luck and a mysterious fluid, the pair attempts to free not only their friends, but the world at large from their fates. Now, for those interested in performing some of Senku’s experiments, a book of “Do It Yourself” is coming with that in mind!

Anime News Network shared the release information that the book, “Dr. Stone’s Ultimate Independent Reasearch” had been released last week, which feature relatively easy, and most importantly not dangerous, experiments that fans of the series can try out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Interest Dr. Stone Releases DIY Science Experiments Book • Book of simple science experiments released on Friday #manga https://t.co/tVi0ZOo2ai — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 5, 2019

As mentioned earlier, these experiments will be fairly safe, including teaching readers how to make a telescope out of a magnifying glass, how to make balloons out of garbage bags and many other things. The experiments that take place in the Dr. Stone series proper are pretty dangerous when all is said and done, with one of the most recent efforts being creating gun powder. Obviously we don’t think that the latter will be making its way into a “DIY” book any time soon.

What do you think of this Dr. Stone “DIY” book? What experiment from the series would you like to perform? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and stone worlds!

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone, and has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Dr. Stone can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”