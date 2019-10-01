Dr. Stone Reveals New Trailer for Season 1B

Dr. Stone may be still trying to discover the best way to bring back society from a mysterious occurrence that transformed all life into stone, but he is in a very different spot now then when he started his adventure when the anime began a few months back. The story of Senku and his best buddy Taiju began with both boys managing to awaken from their stone prisons, only to find that they were seemingly the only people on earth to have done so. Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, they weren’t. With the “second cours” beginning, the new trailer for the second half of the first season of Dr. Stone has landed!

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the latest trailer for the second half of Dr. Stone, showing that the new village that Senku has encountered is going to have him running into a bevy of insane characters and new hassles that he’ll have to think his way around if he wants to recreate society:

The biggest twist with regards to the village that Senku came across is that the denizens within it didn’t all just wake up around the same time as the two young high schoolers who act as the protagonists, but rather, many have been around for a generation or two, some of them being the children of those who managed to awaken from their stony fates. Much like the episodes that came before, there is sure to be plenty more surprises coming down the pike for all the characters of Dr. Stone.

What do you think of this latest trailer for Dr. Stone? How have you felt about the series so far?

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”