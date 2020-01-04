Dr Stone Season 2 Shares New Poster

Fans didn’t have to wait long to get confirmation on a second season for one of the most popular anime series released in 2019, with Dr. Stone announcing its return with “Stone Wars” shortly after the conclusion of its first season. With the upcoming new story line set to explore even more of the Stone World that has been plaguing the likes of Senku and Taiju as they try to restore humanity to a time before everyone was encased in stone for thousands of years, the franchise has released a new poster hinting at things to come!

Dr. Stone’s Official Twitter Account shared the new poster, showing a gathering of some of our favorite characters, looking to form bonds that will hopefully help Senku in merging science and prehistoric technology into bringing humanity back in a big way:

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. The series quickly confirmed that a second season of the anime is now in the works, but there’s currently no scheduled release as of this writing.

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, and the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”