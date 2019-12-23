Dr. Stone Season 2 Shares New Promo

Dr. Stone‘s first season was one of the most successful anime releases of the Summer anime season, but now that it has reached its end fans are already looking ahead for what’s next to come in the series’ already confirmed second season. Announced shortly after the first season came to an end, the series debuted a mysterious teaser trailer that gave hints as what’s next to come. This was followed by a cool new poster featuring a geared up Senku. Now that fans have gotten a good look at these teaser visuals, Dr. Stone shared an updated promo during Jump Festa 2020.

Rather than the ominous tone of the first teaser, this newest promo for the second season looks back on the major events of the first season before concluding with a look at Senku, Gen, and Chrome readying themselves for the coming battles between Senku’s Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of the series is set to adapt the Stone Wars arc of the original manga which pits these two villages against one another. Instead of the tension seen when Senku and Tsukasa shared the screen the first time, this upcoming war will be far more intense as Tsukasa is truly out to kill Senku this time around. There’s no longer going to be any honor as each of the villages make their move.

With new characters, the returning Taiju and Yuzuriha, and countless other reveals and additions coming with the next arc, Season 2 is gearing up to be a huge deal. Unfortunately, there’s currently no release date set for the new season just yet. But with this teaser set, hopefully it won’t be too long of a wait before we see more.

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”