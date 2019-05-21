Dragon Ball Announces Official 2019 World Tour

Dragon Ball has kept quiet on the anime front since its latest movie dropped in the winter, but the franchise is not about to roll over. With its story thriving in print, Dragon Ball is ready to take over the world, and it will do so this year with a big tour.

Recently, the official DB Tour website updated its homepage to announce the new tour. This year, the Dragon Ball World Adventure will begin touring, and it plans to visit conventions all over the globe.

“The journey continues. Dragon Ball World Adventure: An exciting tour that brings the world of Dragon Ball to life,” the page reads.

“This year, the tour goes global! Includes 8 stops, starting in San Diego! Stay tuned for further information!”

So far, all eight locations teased for the tour have been announced. The event will kick off in San Diego at a later date and no doubt align with San Diego Comic-Con. You can read up on the full list of the dates below:

San Diego, US

New York, US

Mexico City, Mexico

Cologne, Germany

Barcelona, Spain

Shanghai, China

Hong Kong

Japan

For fans, this announcement and its global angle has got millions excited. Last year, Dragon Ball embarked on its first official North American tour, and it was there fans got an eyeful of the franchise’s next film, The event kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con and rang in the first full-length trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. So, fans are hopeful this new global tour will begin (or end) with a special anime announcement.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.