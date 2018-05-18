‘Dragon Ball’ and Adidas Collection Leak Has Best Look at Majin Buu Shoes Yet

Dragon Ball and adidas are set to have a slick collaboration with a line of shoes inspired by Akira Toriyama’s manga and anime, and it only makes sense given that the series is full of some of the best designed characters in anime.

Following the leak of the Goku inspired adidas ZX500 RM, the latest leak shows off the best look at the Majin Buu inspired adidas Kamanda kicks yet.

As spotted by Instagram use @earlycop, the adidas Kamanda are expected to release later this October, and fans can see how much of the shoe is inspired by Majin Buu. The black base mirrors the black in his belt, of course his famous pink color dominates the shoe, but fans will most likely be interested in the Majin insignia on the back that definitely cements in as a Majin Buu shoe.

Although there has yet to be a official announcement of the collaboration, and thus no official street date, there is a rumor the collection is set to start dropping in August. Though take that with all grains of salt until it is officially announced. That would be great news considering the Majin Buu shoes are just one in a series of Dragon Ball Z inspired kicks that have been revealed through previous leaks.

Fans are definitely hopeful that the collection is a popular one as it’s the first official collaboration between the two brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. With one fan managing to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.