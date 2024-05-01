Monogatari Anime Drops Mysterious New 'Y' Teaser

The supernatural is a prime aspect of the anime world, allowing for series such as Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, and countless others to flourish both on the printed page and the small screen. Monogatari might not be as much of a heavy hitter as the aforementioned franchise, but the series has a devoted fan base, especially with a new anime series set to arrive this year. Monogatari: Off And Monster Season is the next big anime series taking place in this universe, and new information regarding the supernatural series is looking to arrive this week.

Studio Shaft, for those who might not be familiar, has a rich history in the anime world. On top of working on the Monogatari franchise, the production house has worked on the likes of Fate/Extra Last Encore, RWBY: Ice Queendom, The Quintessential Quintuplets, and many films in the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise. The Monogatari anime first began in 2009, continuing over the course of three seasons in total. With the upcoming Off And Monster Season, this will be the first time Monogatari has released new episodes since its "Final Season" in 2019.

Monogatari Will Return

If you need a breakdown of Monogatari, the various seasons of the franchise are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's an official description of the light novel series that started it all, "There's a girl at their school who is always ill. She routinely arrives late, leaves early, or doesn't show up at all, and skips gym as a matter of course. She's pretty, and the boys take to whispering that she's a cloistered princess. As the self-described worst loser in her class soon finds out, they just don't know what a monster she is. So begins a tale of mysterious maladies that are supernatural in origin yet deeply revealing of the human psyche, a set of case files as given to unexpected feeling as it is to irreverent humor. So begins the legendary novel that kicked off the MONOGATARI series, whose anime adaptations have enjoyed international popularity and critical acclaim."

