Tokyo Ghoul's Creator Is Down for a Choujin X Anime

It may be hard to believe, but Tokyo Ghoul's creator has been working on their latest series for years now. Back in 2021, Sui Ishida began work on Choujin X, and fans have had little complaint about the supernatural drama. With several years under thumb, Choujin X has plenty of story to tell, and now it seems Ishida is eager to see the story told on screen.

The update comes from Japan as Ishida took part in fan Q&A. It was there one fan asked the artist whether they wanted Choujin X to be adapted into an anime. So when prompted, Ishida said they would "love to see it."

Of course, fans of Ishida are just as eager as the artist. Choujin X is a delicious dark series, and its artwork is nothing short of gorgeous. When it comes to modern manga artists, Ishida is one of the best. While parts of the Tokyo Ghoul anime lived up to Ishida's art, fans were admittedly left disappointed by the end. So if Choujin X were to get an anime, some wrongs could be righted.

There is no official plan to turn Choujin X into an anime, but given the manga's success under Shueisha, it could happen. If you are not familiar with Choujin X, you can read its English translation courtesy of Viz Media. So for those curious about Ishida's latest work, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Best friends Tokio and Azuma do everything together, even if most of the time it feels like Tokio is just stumbling along in Azuma's cooler, more talented footsteps. But when they're attacked one night by a superhuman mutant called a choujin, Tokio finally has a chance to shine-by turning into a choujin himself!"

