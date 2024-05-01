Crunchyroll to Raise Streaming Plan Prices

Crunchyroll has come a long way since its launch. The streaming service has plenty of publicity to its name, and when it comes to anime, the site reigns supreme. In the wake of its merge with Funimation, Crunchyroll has become the go-to destination for all things anime, and a new report has confirmed the price of its subscription plans is changing.

The confirmation was shared today by Crunchyroll ahead of its price hike. The service, which has three different subscription tiers, will be hiking the cost of its top two levels. While its basic fan subscription will remain at $7.99 USD stateside, its plans for Ultimate and Mega Fan are going up.

According to the report, the Ultimate Fan tier price is going from $14.99 to $15.99 USD per month. As for the Mega Fan tier, it will move from $9.99 to $11.99 USD. Currently, subscribers are in the United States can expect to fans this price hike, and other regions will be impacted with different increases. These markets include Argentina, France, Colombia, Portugal, and a few others.

With more than 13 million paid subscribers under thumb, Crunchyroll has a massive user base, and its traffic has undoubtedly increased as of late. After all, the streaming service fully merged with Funimation last month after Sony Entertainment acquired the anime company from AT&T in 2021. In the wake of Funimation's closure, much of its anime library was made available on Crunchyroll though there are some missing. According to recent tallies, more than 150 titles from Funimation's streaming service are missing on Crunchyroll, but the latter has assured those titles will be added slowly if surely.

What do you think about this Crunchyroll update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!