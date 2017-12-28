Adidas Rumored To Release ‘Dragon Ball’ Collab In 2018

Anime fans, it looks like you need to start saving up for some new kicks. A new report is out from the folks at Yeezy Mafia, and it suggests that Adidas is about to go all in on Dragon Ball.

Over on Twitter, the vetted account for Yeezy Mafia got fans buzzing with an early post. The page wrote that Adidas Originals is teaming up with Dragon Ball Z for a Fall 2018 collection. The tweet went on to tease that the line would feature seven shoes based on each of the seven Dragon Balls from the series.

So far, there is no official announcement from Adidas about the anime team-up, but fans are hopeful. The collaboration would be the first official one between the brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. One lucky fan managed to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

adidas Originals x DRAGON BALL Z

7 DRAGON BALLS 7 SHOES

Fall 2018

Merry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/Kmsz6NkrqB — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) December 25, 2017

Adidas may just be jumping onto the anime game, but other shoe brands have looked to Japan for inspiration. Back in 2015, Vans did a collection with artist Takashi Murakami. The Japanese artist is known for using anime artwork to create contemporary pieces. Vans released a few bubbly shoes featuring the artist's vibrant works, and the collection has since been added to the company's vault.

Of course, the Adidas will surely make fans splurge more than Vans. While the sneaker brand does have some affordable kicks, many of his high-end and collectible sets cost a pretty penny. Many of those collection entries can run upwards of $300, so fans better start saving up now if they want to wear shoes Shenron would approve of.

Would you be interested in this Adidas collaboration?