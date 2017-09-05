The Creator Of Dragon Ball Admits He’s Forgotten Super Saiyan Forms Before

In the Dragon Ball universe, there are a lot of transformations - like, a lot. Everyone from villains to heroes are able to level up their power by undergoing complex transformations. For Saiyans, the most popular transformation lies with the various Super Saiyan states. Goku first introduced the transformation back in Dragon Ball Z, and others like Vegeta and Gohan have since managed to acquire the power to go Super Saiyan.

These days, there are more than five total Super Saiyan states, and fans do have some trouble keeping them straight. Super Saiyan was easy when it was just Goku beating down Freeza, but things get more complicated when there is Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Rage.

But, hey - Don't get too down if you wind up a bit lost. Even the creator of Dragon Ball has forgotten one of the Super Saiyan states before!

In the past, Akira Toriyama had admitted one of Goku's powerful transformations totally slipped his mind. In a previous issue of V-Jump, the artist was interviewed about his work habits, and Toriyama was asked if he kept notes about his stories as reminders. Toriyama said he did not, and he has had a few blunders as such.

"I don't, that's why I forget a lot," he said. "If I don't forget those ideas, then I won't need to come up with new ideas. Do you remember Super Saiyan 3? I forgot about it and I thought that was Super Saiyan 2, even though I created those characters."

Looking at the first three Super Saiyan states, it is easy to get a bit lost. The first two forms look very similar despite the second transformation having a greater ki increase. However, the third state does look notably different; The last transformation gives its user some real wild hair and noticeably larger muscles. But, when you have so many different transformations to choose from, it's not all too surprising to hear Toriyama gets tripped up from time to time.

