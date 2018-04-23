‘Dragon Ball’ Promo Adapts ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Into an Anime

Super Dragon Ball Heroes PV

Dragon Ball fans have been excited about the upcoming new addition to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade / card game – especially the incorporation of the elements from the popular new Dragon Ball FighterZ console game.

That has included the debut FighterZ villain (and new franchise fan-fav) Android 21 in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes game – and now we have the larger storyline from Dragon Ball FighterZ being adapted into story format, as part of the anime-style cut scenes in SDBH!

This footage will serve as the opening to Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission 2, and it clearly covers the major points of Dragon Ball FighterZ story.

In case you don’t know: FighterZ continues the “Android / Cell Saga” storylines from Dragon Ball Z. One of Dr. Gero’s secret creations, a previously unknown Android named No. 21 comes online, and embarks on a dark mission: because No. 21 has some of Majin Buu’s cells in her design, she is plagued by an insatiable hunger ot consume the strongest fighters in the world, and add to her own impressive power. It’s revealed that No. 21 is actually based on Gero’s late wife, and as such, she is compelled to rebuild No. 16, who is based on the design of her late son. Throughout the came, Goku and the Z-Fighters – and even Freeza, Cell, and other villains resurrected by No. 21 with the Dragon Balls – must beat down clones of themselves that No. 21 is consuming to boost her own power – before finally confronting No. 21 herself. In a surprise twist, the villain splits into two forms (kind of like Buu): a “good” version of herself, and an evil version. Ultimately, the “good” No. 21 must sacrifice herself to stop the evil one.

Since Dragon Ball FighterZ release, Dragon Ball fans have been steadily calling for the series creators to bring No. 21 into official canon. While seeing the character adapted into Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ anime-style scenes is nothing more than a novelty right now, it’s also bringing us one step closer to officially getting the character into the next Dragon Ball anime series or movie. Fingers crossed!

