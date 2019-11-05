Dragon Ball Fan Brings the Series’ First Mercenary to Life

Dragon Ball has plenty of deadly fighters under its belt, and fans are always ready to hype their top pick. From Goku to King Piccolo, fans have a slew of people to look at in the original anime alone. Now, one fan has decided to show off their go-to fighter with a cosplay, and netizens are happy to see Mercenary Tao being treated so right.

Over on Instagram, an account known as Jota Cosplay shared a photo of them as Tao. The look made its debut just in time for Dragon Ball Fest last month, and Tao Pai Pai was certainly one of the best dressed fighters there.

As you can see below, the cosplay is complete from head to toe. The fan went so far as to bolden their eyebrows and mustache to match Tao from the anime. With their hair pulled back into a tight braid, Tao is rocking his usual ribbons. After all, the mercenary is aligned with the Red Ribbon Army, so it would make sense for him to use such trinkets.

The rest of Tao’s outfit seems like it was pulled right from the anime. Tao is wearing a traditional outfit with a high collar that looks to be from the ancient east. The martial arts uniform is pink and black as expected, and its wide sleeves allow the cosplayer to hide their hands just so.

Looking at this cosplay, fans have little to critique. The only thing that could make this piece better would be a giant log of wood. Fans will remember the iconic scene from Dragon Ball where Tao rode one such log, and the scene has resurfaced online as of late thanks to some memes posted by none other than Snoop Dogg.

How do you like this take on Mercenary Tao? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

