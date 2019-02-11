Here’s What ‘Dragon Ball’s Senzu Beans Could Look Like In Real Life

Dragon Ball stands as a pillar of anime excellence, and it is not hard to see its effects. Son Goku has started all sorts of trends since he was created, but there is one fans have yet to see. After all, mankind hasn’t found a duplicate of Goku’s Senzu Beans, but one fan knows just how to sell the crops should they ever appear.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as Karalang decided to give their own take on Dragon Ball‘s most famous veggie. The fan posted their real-world packaging for Korin’s Senzu Beans, and the box art makes the Saiyan treats even more super than before.

As you can see below, the artwork’s front has a very familiar face donning it in full color. Korin’s Senzu Beans features the farming cat complete with their walking stick, but the back is where things get clever.

The back features an entire drug facts section, and its details are both on point and hilarious. Each tablet is said to be pure senzu bean, and the medicine’s active ingredients are more than miraculous.

“Uses: regenerates flesh, bones, muscles, and veins,” the packaging reads. “Heals any type of injury, [and] recovers lost limbs and teeth.”

Of course, this medicine does have a pretty large warning section. Not only does Korin’s Senzu Beans warn against their use on children under the age of four, but it says the beans cannot be used on healed wounds or previously cured diseases. Oh, and if you were to eat these beans on the regular, the diet would result in “instant obesity” at the very least.

Sadly, there is no such medicine like Korin’s Senzu Beans in real life, but that has not stopped fans from wondering what the veggies might taste like. After all, the beans have come in clutch for Goku as they’ve healed him and his friends from some truly gnarly wounds. There’s no telling where the Saiyan would be without these beans, so maybe it is a good thing mankind won’t be given the chance to form an addiction to the cure-all treats.

