Hilarious Dragon Ball Clip Uncovers Tien’s Connection to Goku

Over the years, Dragon Ball has introduced its fair share of fighters. Goku was the first fans met, and the Saiyan has since become a favorite with fans given his star status. Of course, Dragon Ball added more of its own heroes to the mix, and one hilarious viral video has proven how closely related Tien is to the franchise’s top star.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as Reiwa Sokuhou got fans buzzing. After a bit of investigating, the fan found a still of Tien from Dragon Ball Z, and a bit of editing magic turned the fighter into Goku with ease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which can be seen above, begins with the artist drawing some hair on to Tien. A bit of erasing takes away the fighter’s iconic third eye, but that is not all. Off screen, the artist gives Tien differently shaped eyes like Goku, his hair is colored in to complete the look.

With the video timed to some illuminati music, this video has been seen nearly 3 million times, and Dragon Ball fans are loving it. After all, both Tien and Goku are favorite characters, and their doppelgänger status has been pointed out before.

In fact, Dragon Ball has never been a series that shied away from its similar character designs. While there are plenty of unique fighters, many of the characters share similar traits. All of Goku’s children look eerily like him, and the same can be said for Bardock. Akira Toriyama did not shake up his art style for Dragon Ball, and this hilarious video shows fans the unintentional effects of that decision.

Which other Dragon Ball characters deserve a Goku makeover…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.