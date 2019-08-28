Dragon Ball Artist Recreates Classic Manga Cover

Transformations are such a huge part of the Dragon Ball franchise that nearly every Z fighter, or at least the strongest among them, have the ability to transform numerous times over. Super Saiyan levels, mystic transformations, Ultra Instinct mastery, God ki, and alien power ups all make up the usual methods for characters to boost their power levels overall. Freeza practically started the “transformation trend” introducing four different forms under his belt that unleashed his full power. One Dragon Ball artist decided to revisit an old manga cover for the franchise, using Freeza’s most hideous transformation to attempt to outshine Son Goku.

Dragon Garow Lee shared this re-imagined Dragon Ball artwork on his Official Twitter Account, squaring level three Freeza against base form Goku, with the alien despot looking closer to Marvel’s Venom than any other character in the DBZ-verse:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uwielbiam pic.twitter.com/Ci2dVKomop — Siema! Mati i jego posty spamują! (@AleSuperFajne) August 21, 2019

Freeza’s third transformation isn’t given much screen time in the franchise, with the alien despot unveiling it in order to give himself the edge in his fight with Piccolo on Planet Namek, who had merged with the downed Namekian Nail. While it was clear that Freeza could have handled Piccolo, Gohan, and Krillin in this form, Freeza attempted to “show them true terror” by unleashing his final transformation that has become the most well known form of one of the most popular Dragon Ball villains.

In Dragon Ball Super, when Freeza achieves the ability to change into his “Golden Form”, his second and third forms are pretty much set to the wayside, never appearing again in the sequel series. Though he most likely still has the ability to access these forms, with such stronger transformations at his command, its no wonder he would refrain from unleashing these on the regular. Think Goku and his ability to turn into a Super Saiyan 3 and how little he uses it in the series in comparison to Super Saiyan Blue.

What do you think of this re-imagined cover art for the Dragon Ball manga? Would you like to see a return of these older Freeza forms? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.