Dragon Ball Artist Reimagines Goku’s Iconic Spirit Bomb in New Sketch

One of Goku’s strongest attacks was learned thanks to the training of King Kai, and one prolific Dragon Ball artist has decided to take another crack at drawing one of the most iconic scenes involving the Spirit Bomb. Though the attack that draws on the energy of people and creatures from across the world, and sometimes the universe, has been used a number of times throughout the franchise, perhaps no bigger use of the technique was employed outside of the attack unleashed against Kid Buu at the tail end of the Dragon Ball Z anime!

“Dragon Garow Lee” is an amazing artist that has created numerous pieces of art for the Dragon Ball series, one of which placed a fan of the series into the shoes of Yamcha with the manga spin-off series of Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha! The series itself was unique in that it gave us a brand new interpretation of the events of both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series, giving this version of Yamcha a head’s up when it comes to the threats that are approaching the earth thanks to knowledge that the fan has of the universe created by Akira Toriyama!

Dragon Garow Lee shared this updated scene of the final time that the Spirit Bomb was employed in the Dragon Ball Z series, with Mr. Satan demanding the world that they lend their energy to Goku in order for him to deliver the final blow against the destructive Kid Buu:

The final arc of the Dragon Ball Z story that focused on Majin Buu’s arrival saw the world completely destroyed, with the dragon balls needing to be gathered once again to bring back the earth and those that were killed thanks to the energy attack of Kid Buu. As Goku realized that the only way that he was going to defeat the pink titan was by using a Spirit Bomb, he found himself unable to convince the population of the earth to lend him his energy. Enter Mr. Satan!

Mr. Satan, the current self-appointed champion of the world, demands that everyone give Goku their energy to defeat Buu, with the world responding in kind. With the help of Hercule, Goku is able to gather enough energy to create a Spirit Bomb that is able to blast Kid Buu straight to the afterlife.

