Twitter is Charging a Spirit Bomb for Bernie Sanders Ahead of Iowa Caucus

Although various candidates vying for the United States presidency have been campaigning throughout the majority of the last two years, the run is about to kick off in full as the candidates for the Democratic Party will be holding several caucuses until they decide on a final candidate for the official run. This starts in full with the Iowa Democratic caucus, which will serve as the first election test to decide which of the candidates (including notable names such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and more) actually have the best footing going forward.

While many of the candidates have their own supporters, Bernie Sanders' demographic seems a lot more in tune with the Internet and its various pop culture reference. One of which is the common references to Dragon Ball's Spirit Bomb, in which people online often ask for support for their friends with good wishes and energy much like Goku does in the main series.

With Bernie Sanders' supporters worrying about the candidate's standing going into the first caucus of the real political season, they have taken to Twitter and started a Spirit Bomb in the hopes their candidate wins at the end of the day. Read on to see what kinds of support fans are throwing their candidate's way below!