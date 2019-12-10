Dragon Ball Art Imagines Bulma in Other Famous Manga Styles

Bulma is one of the most iconic characters in Dragon Ball, and because she’s been with Goku since the very beginning of the series she has undergone several different looks. It’s become such an integral part of her character that her desire to change her look was even factored into the plot of Dragon Ball Super’s big movie. These many looks are part of why fans love her so much, but there’s still plenty of new looks for her to explore. Because although Akira Toriyama has shown what Bulma looks like with various different outfits, she would look completely different if Bulma was drawn by another famous manga artist.

But what exactly would that look like? Artist @a2t.will.draw (who you can find on Instagram here) imagines just that as they whipped up cool concepts imagining how Bulma’s design would shift and change were she drawn by famous mangakas like My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi, One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda, and more. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐓 Adoté | Manga Anime Artist 🐓 (@a2t.will.draw) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:03am PST

Not only does @a2t.will.draw share their own take on Bulma along with a take on Akira Toriyama’s style, but this art imagines Bulma from Bleach‘s Tite Kubo, Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s Koyoharu Gotoge, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Hirohiko Araki, Attack on Titan‘s Hajime Isayama, and the previously mentioned One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda and My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi.

This project is a fun exploration of each of these different styles and how distinct they are from one another, but it also goes to show the strength of Bulma’s original design. Not only that, but since Bulma changes her look all the time these alterations make a lot of sense. It wouldn’t be the oddest thing to see Bulma in these other series someday.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.