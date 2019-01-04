‘Dragon Ball’ Gets Comic Book Makeover by Marvel Artist

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and thus has sparked a ton of fan-art that’s interpreted series creator Akira Toriyama’s designs in all sorts of ways.

This latest spin on the franchise gives them more of a Western comic book look, and the results are stunning.

One last for 2018. Best Wishes everyone pic.twitter.com/VcuDeyZJZz — Gerald Parel (@GeraldParel) December 31, 2018

Artist Gerald Parel, who has contributed cover art for Marvel titles such as Iron Man: Season One, and S.H.I.E.L.D. and DC titles such as Batman: Europa, recently shared a crop of Dragon Ball artworks that give a whole new spin on series favorites such as Kale and her Super Saiyan form as well as Videl and Mr. Satan, which you can see below.

The impressive work does not stop there as his work put a whole new spin on Kid Gohan and Piccolo during the Saiyan saga as well:

Though Dragon Ball already has one of the most distinctive art styles and character designs out there, one can’t help but imagine how the series would look if it got a full run in a more Western comic book style. Certainly many of the series’ elements would be interpretedly differently, and the last time the West tried to adapt Dragon Ball it didn’t quite work out, but maybe the series would work in comic form given its original comic origin?

Gerald Parel has shared even more awesome Dragon Ball fan-art on his Twitter page (which you can find here) and even more work on his WordPress blog (which you can find at the link here).

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.