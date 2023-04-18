Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives King Kai a Startling Makeover

Son Goku has come a long way since the early days of Dragon Ball. Starting off his adventure with a power level that was maybe one hundred, he has since skyrocketed in power that might be in the billions, if not trillions. For Goku's progression, it's been a team effort in bulking up the Z-Fighter in his quest to both protect the world and fight stronger opponents. With King Kai responsible for teaching Goku to use Kaioken and the Spirit Bomb, one fan has given the Northern Kai quite a makeover.

King Kai first appeared during the events of Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan Saga, meeting Goku in the afterlife and giving him some rigorous training to get the Z-Fighter prepared for Nappa and Vegeta's arrival. While this Kai would go on to train Piccolo and other Z-Fighters, in the anime at least, King Kai was eventually shoved to the side to make way for even stronger Kais and new mentors that would teach Goku quite a few new tricks. At present, King Kai still resides on his tiny world at the end of Snake Way, and while it doesn't seem like he has that much more to teach Goku, the Saiyan brawler will still return to Kai's homeworld to train from time to time.

Dragon Ball King Kai

In the age of Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, Beast, and Orange transformations, King Kai remains in the background as more characters have been introduced in Dragon Ball Super. Perhaps someday he'll be given a bigger role, potentially teaching Kaioken to a new student. For now, Goku and Vegeta continue to train with Whis and Beerus, the two deities that are light years ahead of King Kai when it comes to the power department.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super's manga is retelling the story of the franchise's latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the manga has re-explored some familiar territory from the film, it has also taken the opportunity to inject some new moments and character interactions as well. As fans wait on word as to the anime's future, the premiere place to be for the Z-Fighters remains the manga.

What do you think of this fresh take on King Kai? Do you think we'll see Kai teach anyone else how to use the Kaioken? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.