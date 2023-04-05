Dragon Ball Z Fan Goes Viral After Turning Home Into a Saiyan Paradise

The impact that Dragon Ball has had on the anime world, and the entertainment industry in general, cannot be overstated at this point. Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters have continued to grow in power while fighting against increasingly tough enemies thanks to Dragon Ball Super, the latest iteration of the shonen series. Luckily, for fans looking to honor the brainchild of creator Akira Toriyama, there is almost too much Dragon Ball merchandise for one collector to own, but that didn't stop one dedicated shonen fan from trying to catch them all.

Dragon Ball characters haven't just dominated the anime world for decades, but the shonen fighters have also made appearances in video games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, live-action stage plays in Japan, and a live-action movie that lives in infamy. Presently, while the anime adaptation has yet to state when it will return to the small screen, Dragon Ball Super is still printing new stories thanks to its manga running Weekly Shonen Jump. While the Granolah The Survivor Arc introduced us to the intergalactic bounty hunter, the criminal organization known as the Heeters, and a much stronger version of Frieza, the latest arc is focusing on a retelling of the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Luckily, the new storyline focusing on the latest film is adding some new beats to its story.

Dragon Ball: A Saiyan Paradise

One Dragon Ball fan has transformed their home's basement into a Saiyan Paradise. Featuring countless pieces of merchandise, including a life-sized statue that sees Super Saiyan 2 Gohan brought to life, it's no surprise to see that the homestead has become a hit amongst anime fans. As the series continues to add more characters to its story, the merchandise possibilities definitely appear to be endless.

Following the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the box office, the creators behind the film have confirmed that the next project is in the very early stages of development. Currently, there's been few details on what the movie's story could be about, though the possibilities are endless. Until then, fans are crossing their fingers that a new season of the television series will eventually arrive.

What's your favorite piece of anime merchandise that you own? Do you think Dragon Ball Super's anime will return in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.