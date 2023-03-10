Dragon Ball Z: Robotics Expert Builds Real Life Scouters

We've long passed the days of power levels that were prevalent in the Saiyan Saga and Frieza Saga in Dragon Ball Z. With characters certainly now having power levels in the billions, if not trillions, the technological marvels known as "Scouters" would explode attempting to catalog Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters' strength. Despite this, a real-life robotics expert has taken the opportunity to create real-life scouters, though the technological marvels might not be what you think when it comes to their applications in our world.

With Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 on the horizon, the highly anticipated game might give fans a return of Scouters, especially if the entry in the series retells the original Saiyan and Frieza Sagas. As Goku and Vegeta have gained mastery of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively, while Gohan and Piccolo are playing catch up thanks to their new transformations introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, scouters are definitely a thing of the past at this point. Dragon Ball Super's television series has yet to confirm a comeback, but a new Dragon Ball movie has been hinted at by behind-the-scenes creators, though again, scouters most likely won't be making an appearance unless via flashback ala Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

What's Your Power Level?

The Official Dragon Ball Website spoke with the Professor at Miyazaki University's Faculty of Engineering Department, Kikuhito Kawasue to discuss the anime scouters. In the interview, Kawasue breaks down his own real-life versions of the scouters. Since power levels aren't exactly a concept here in our world, the scouters are a tad different, measuring the height and weight of targets that they are focused on.

[New Article!]

Why Do Scouters Explode?

We Asked a Robotics Expert and Got a Shockingly Convincing Answer!



↓Check out the article here↓https://t.co/5WKKZr5sUo pic.twitter.com/6FuLrCwj6z — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 9, 2023

In terms of Dragon Ball Super's current plans, the manga has brought to an end the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero prequel story focusing on Goten and Trunks during their high school days. Now, the shonen series will retell the tale of the latest movie, meaning that we'll have the chance to spot Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo on the printed page if the manga follows the recent film to the letter.

What do you think your power level is? Do you think we'll ever see power levels return to Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.