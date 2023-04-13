Celebrate Dragon Ball Z With This Legendary Neon Lamp

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and of course, that means it has more merchandise out there than fans can count. From figures to life-sized plushes and more, the Dragon Ball gang has it all. As anime continues to grow, more merchandise has brought Goku's crew into homes worldwide. And now, a new LED lamp is up for sale that will complete any fan's collection.

As you can see here, the team at Otaku Lamps has opened pre-orders for its Dragon Ball LED Neon Sign. The lamp measures a little over 2 feet by 2 feet, and its plug-in design promises to light up any room fans want it in.

"Our original LED Neon Sign series is the first of its kind in authentic anime merchandise! Light up your room with an official LED Neon Sign straight from the anime studio themselves. The sign comes bubble wrapped, alongside the power brick and mounting brackets for easy setup. Once you have mounted the sign, simply plug it in to turn it on," the sign's description reads.

As you can see, the LED lamp brings the Four-Star Dragon Ball to life, and that image will be enough to sell fans on its $170 USD price tag. After all, this Dragon Ball holds a lot of history in the anime. Back in the day, Goku was gifted the Four-Star Dragon Ball by his grandpa, and the relic was passed down the family line. Gohan went on to wear the Dragon Ball in a hat as a kid, and by now, the Four-Star treasure has gone on all kinds of adventures. Now, you can bring it home with a sick LED makeover, so you'll want to keep tabs on this Dragon Ball collectible.

Of course, there are other Dragon Ball goodies out there to collect at a cheaper price range. As anime has grown so too has the number of merchandise licensors. From Funko to Bandai Spirits and beyond, companies have embraced Dragon Ball with tons of goodies. Now, it is up to you to decide which ones will make you crack open your wallet...!

Would you be down to bring one of these Dragon Ball lamps home? Or do you have your eyes set on something else? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.